Hyundai Card to introduce card targeted for 'digital native generation'. February. 21, 2020 07:56.

Hyundai Card will launch the “Digital Lover” card, targeting “digital natives” who have grown up in the digital age where the Internet and mobile phones are everyday essentials.



According to the company on Thursday, the “Digital Lover” card composed of three tiers – basic, subscription, and gift – offers discounts on digital services, such as YouTube Premium and Netflix. Shopping, travel, culture activity-related benefits are offered from the second tier while personalized benefits are provided in the third tier.



All processes of the digital-only product, from applying for the card to viewing statements, can be done only on Hyundai Card’s application, the company explained.



