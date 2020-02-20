Gov’t accepts all requests from business on coronavirus outbreak. February. 20, 2020 08:16. tree624@donga.com.

“We need to strengthen measures to curb community spread to have an effective defence scheme in place. We should have stronger quarantine policies on hospitals, care centers, churches and other facilities used for multi-purposes,” said President Moon Jae-in on government measures to respond to the coronavirus outbreak on Wednesday. His remarks run counter to previous remarks on the the possibility of the outbreak drawing to a close and focusing on promoting the economy when a number of new confirmed cases surfaced in Daegu.



“I was told that the number of confirmed cases increased today,” said President Moon at the National Roundtable of Superintendents. “It’s an emergency situation in Daegu, but school authorities should be wary as the same situation can occur elsewhere.”



The presidential office Cheong Wa Dae announced on the same day that President Moon had agreed to accept all 16 requests from leaders of conglomerates and CEOs at the roundtable with the president, urging companies to “continue to carry out investments planned prior to the coronavirus outbreak.” The comments represent the presidential office’s urge to expand business investments once again.



The requests accepted by the presidential office include reduced tariffs on air transportation, minimize the reduction of cargo transportation between South Korea and China, revise tax and financial policies for small and medium businesses. The presidential office said that it would promote the message that casual company evening dinners, requested by Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong as an idea to promote domestic business, are regardless of the 52-hour workweek program.



