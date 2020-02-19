Find ‘your perfect drip coffee’ at a bookstore. February. 19, 2020 07:58. by Taek Kyoon Sohn sohn@donga.com.

There are few better combinations than coffee and books. “The Perfect Drip,” an event at bookstore “Index” located in Gwangjin District, Seoul, offers the best place to enjoy them thoroughly until March 15.



“Index” opened in 2017 on the third floor of a shopping mall made out of shipping containers in the Konkuk University area. Open the wooden sliding doors, and it instantly becomes clear that this is a space operated by designers. It is filled with design, architecture and art books, which might not be in the best interest of the business.



Lee Gi-seop, the CEO of bookstore “Thanksbooks” in the Hongik University area, Kim Gwang-cheol, the CEO of the quarterly design magazine “Graphic” and font designer Kim Tae-heon, the head of Gulza Lab, co-founded “Index.” “Operating Index is challenging because the Konkuk University area is completely different from the Hongik University area,” said Lee. “We thought this event could help us attract customers who would love to find their perfect drip coffee as well as books.”



Lee designed the interior of the bookstore. The furniture and the floor are made of cheap plywood and metal but have a luxurious feel finished with multiple layers with oil stain. A cup of coffee with a book on that table will present you with “a perfect afternoon.”



