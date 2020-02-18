Hyundai Motor offers new mobility solution in Incheon. February. 18, 2020 08:41. by Do-Hyong Kim dodo@donga.com.

Hyundai Motor’s new mobility solution has been chosen as a national project, winning recognition of its competitiveness. The South Korean automaker is planning to help address traffic problems with its mobility solution, which is connected to the exiting transportation system.



Hyundai Motor said on Monday that its consortium with Incheon Metropolitan City has won the Smart City Challenge project by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport. The Smart City Challenge is a business project, where private companies use their ideas in collaboration with local governments, to create a new model that can help address urban issues, including transportation, environment, and safety.



The ministry on Monday announced the three winners of the projectㅡIncheon, Daejeon, and Bucheonㅡfrom the six finalists it selected last year to launch year-long pilot projects.



For two months since December last year, the consortium between Hyundai Motor and Incheon ran a pilot program called I-MoD, which deploys buses to passengers in real-time demand, in Yeongjong International City. The consortium also operated electric scoter-sharing service “I-Zet” around Unseo-dong in Yeongjong Isalnd.



With their services receiving high praise for their expandability, innovation, and possible social and economic benefits, the consortium is planning to expand the target areas to most vulnerable areas, including Songdo International Business District, Namdong National Industrial Complex, and Geomdan New Town. In addition, it is planning to offer an integrated multi-modal service, which connects subways, buses, and taxis together. “We’ll contribute to making Incheon a human-centered smart city by providing sustainable services instead of one-off projects,” said Hyundai Motor Vice President Chi Young-cho.



