Revenue of ‘Parasite’ increases by 234% in North America. February. 18, 2020 08:43. baltika7@donga.com,abro@donga.com.

Film “Parasite” is enjoying the effect of the Oscars, raking in 6 billion won in theaters across North America during the weekend.



The Associated Press reported Sunday local time that Parasite’s box office revenue increased by 234% to 5.5 million U.S. dollars compared to the week before on the 19th week of its release. The news outlet said it is the biggest “Oscar effect” since “Gladiator” that won the best picture Oscar in 2011. The accumulative revenue of the South Korean film is 204 million dollars in total.



“Parasite” is showing up again in the domestic box office. It ranked fourth in South Korea’s box office by bringing in 89,110 viewers in three days from Friday to Sunday. It is after “The Closet” (209,998) released on February 5. A version with English subtitles is gaining popularity as more audiences are interested in the subtitles of the movie.



