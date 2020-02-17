Hyundai’s Palisade wins Best of 2020 award in U.S.. February. 17, 2020 07:45. by Hyung-Seok Seo skytree08@donga.com.

According to Hyundai Motor Company on Sunday, its SUV Palisade has won the “Best of 2020” award from Cars.com, a U.S.-based automotive classified website. The website offers car-related information in the U.S. and picks the best car of the year.



The Palisade was rated highly for its roomy second and third-row seating, luxurious interior design, and cutting-edge technologies, as well as its affordable price ranging from 30,000 to 50,000 U.S. dollars.



The runners-up of 2020 include Hyundai Motor’s Veloster N, Kia’s Soul and Telluride, BMW’s X7, and Toyota’s Corolla Hybrid. In particular, the Veloster N was selected as the winner of the Most Fun-to-Drive award in 2020.



