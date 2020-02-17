Park Ji-won wins 1,500-meter race in ISU Speed Skating World Cup. February. 17, 2020 07:46. by Jae-Yeong Yoo elegant@donga.com.

Park Ji-won has grown to become the flagship player of Korean men’s short track speed skating, by claiming the gold medal in the 1,500-meter competition in the final event of the 2019-2020 season of the ISU Speed Skating World Cup. The 23-year-old has confirmed ‎his No. 1 position in the world rankings.



At the Sunday race at Dordrecht, the Netherlands, Park crossed the finish line at a time of 2 minutes, 19 seconds and 421, narrowly beating over Lee June-seo by a gap of mere 0.015 second.



After winning three gold medals in the fifth event of the season last week, Park has continued his “golden race” in the sixth championship again. By securing an overall ranking score of 42,621 in the men’s 1,500-meter race of this season’s World Cup series, he confirm‎ed the No. 1 position in the world rankings ahead of Lee (37,642 points).



한국어