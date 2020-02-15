BTS to unveil 4th album at NBC’s ‘Jimmy Fallen Show’. February. 15, 2020 08:39. imi@donga.com.

The boy band BTS will unveil for the first time the title song of their new album at an American TV talk show once more.



Its agency Big Hit Entertainment announced Friday that the K-pop sensation will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on NBC TV on February 24. On this day, BTS will unveil the title song of their official fourth album “MAP OF THE SOUL: 7” for the first time.



According to Big Hit, the program will present a special episode featuring BTS’ interviews with the host Jimmy Fallon and their visits to attractions in New York. “You won't believe how big and nice their performance is. BTS has taken over New York Grand Central Terminal,” Fallen said upon watching them performing onstage at the time of recording. Grand Central Terminal is New York's iconic train station.



Promoting BTS’ appearance on the program in advance, the Fallen Show uploaded on its official social media channel a post inviting viewers to send questions to ask BTS in advance. The hashtag (#FallonAsksBTS) was momentarily ranked No. 1 on Twitter for real-time trends worldwide. BTS first appeared in the TV show in September 2018. The band premiered onstage the title song of its album “IDOL” at the time.



