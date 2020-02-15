Trump tweets on cases make it 'impossible' to do my job, says attorney general. February. 15, 2020 08:39. oldsport@donga.com.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr said that President Trump’s tweets made it impossible for him to do his job. His remark has been garnering attention as he is criticized as an accomplice of Trump who degrades constitutionalism by American media outlets including CNN.



“To have public statements and tweets made about the department, about people in the department, our men and women here, about cases pending in the department and about judges before whom we have cases, make it impossible for me to do my job,” Barr said in an interview with ABC on Thursday (local time). “My job is to run the Justice Department and make decisions on what I think is the right thing to do. I’m not going to be bullied or influenced by anybody ... whether it’s Congress, a newspaper editorial board, or the president.”



He has been guarding Trump as the second attorney general of the Trump administration since February last year. CNN described him as a voluntary accomplice who damages constitutionalism. His predecessor Jeff Sessions fell out of favor with the Trump administration because he did not actively seek to cover up the Russia scandal.



