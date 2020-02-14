New conservative party to be called ‘Future Union Party’. February. 14, 2020 07:44. by Ji-Hoon Lee easyhoon@donga.com.

The New Party Creation Committee, which comprises different conservative parties including the main opposition Liberty Korea Party and New Bosu Party, has announced Thursday the name of the new party: “Future Union Party.” With the green light from the National Election Commission to the registration of a new party, the Liberty Korea Party’s satellite party, which is specifically designed to present candidates for proportionate representation, conservatives are ramping up their preparation for the general election.



The Liberty Korea Party held a national committee meeting on the same day to pass the new party proposal, which says it agrees to “unite with every political party, politician and civic group that is committed to safeguarding the Republic of Korea’s constitution, liberal democracy and market economy.” They then decided in a National Election Commission meeting that the new party would be registered with the National Election Commission under the name of “Future Union Party” with Hwang Kyo-ahn of the Liberty Korea Party as a leader. They also agreed that the leadership and the nominating committee of the new party will be formed by adding two to three new members to the Liberty Korea Party’s existing supreme council and nominating committee.



The National Election Committee approved the use of the name “Future Union Party” after rejecting “Proportionate Korea Party,” the first name submitted by the committee. This is the first time the constitution allowed the registration of a political party formed solely for proportionate representation. Meanwhile, the ruling and main opposition parties agreed to pass the constituency bill on March 5 in a regular session.



