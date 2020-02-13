Samsung’s Galaxy S20 receives praises from U.S. news media. February. 13, 2020 07:49. by Hyun-Seok Lim lhs@donga.com.

“The string of wins for ‘Parasite’ wasn’t the only surprising part of the Oscars. Samsung has also shocked some viewers by revealing its new flip phone,” CNN reported on Tuesday local time about Samsung’s newly unveiled foldable smartphone. Major foreign news media have also heaped praises on Samsung’s Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Z Flip, which were unveiled in San Francisco the same day, likening them to the South Korean movie’s success at the Oscars.



It was particularly Samsung’s hardware technology in camera and battery the foreign news media complimented. The newly unveiled Galaxy S20 Ultra offers a 108MP rear camera and with 100X zoom. The Washington Post wrote that Galaxy S20 Ultra features a camera that can “snap Alcatraz Island while standing on a pier in San Francisco a mile and a half away.”



The Galaxy Z Flip also received great reviews. The U.S. tech news media CNET wrote Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip is technically superior to its rivals, saying that it “will last over 200,000 folds without breaking.”



CNBC pointed out that Samsung’s new models all support new 5G networks in the U.S., saying, “That gives Samsung about a seven-month lead over Apple with 5G, assuming Apple introduces its new 5G iPhones in September.” Samsung Electronics will launch its Galaxy S20 series in the global market starting from March 6.



