Bernie Sanders scores narrow victory in New Hampshire primary. February. 13, 2020 07:53.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders won Tuesday the New Hampshire primary election, known as the second gateway to the 2020 Democratic Party presidential primaries and caucuses, coming 1.5 percentage point ahead of former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg. In the Iowa Caucus held on Feb 3, Buttigieg won over Sanders by 0.1 percentage point suggesting that the competition will become a tight match.



Sanders won 25.9% of the votes, narrowly winning over Buttigieg (24.4%). Sen. Amy Klobuchar finished in third place at 19.7% and Sen. Elizabeth Warren came fourth at 9.3%.



Sen. Sanders of Vermont obtained an overwhelming 60.1% of votes in the New Hampshire primary in 2016. This time, however, it was a close match this time with the popularity of Buttigieg and Klobuchar’s strong debate performance. Sanders got back on his defeat in Iowa, but does not seem to have secured momentum strong enough to become a strong lead.



