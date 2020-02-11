Former MLB pitcher Mike Bolsinger sues Houston Astros. February. 12, 2020 08:03. by Kyu-In Hwang kini@donga.com.

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Mike Bolsinger sued the Houston Astros, claiming that their sign-stealing ended his career.



In a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, the 32-year-old pitcher accused the Astros of harming his career with their unfair business practices, according to The Associated Press on Monday local time.



Bolsinger was called in as the third pitcher in the Blue Jays game against the Astros on August 5, 2017 after prior Blue Jays pitchers gave up several runs. He allowed four runs, four hits and three walks in one-third of an inning.



After that game, however, Bolsinger was sent to the minors and was never called up to the major leagues. Bolsinger claimed that he performed poorly in that game because of the Astros’ sign-stealing and his career would have developed differently if it was not for the sign-stealing.



After a month-long investigation, the MLB has concluded that the sign-stealing scheme was driven by the Astros in 2017 and handed down severe discipline as punishment.



