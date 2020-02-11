Barcelona’s Messi secures come from behind victory with hat-trick assists. February. 11, 2020 08:47. by Won-Hong Lee bluesky@donga.com.

Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona has recorded a hat-trick of assists and joined the 10-10 club for the first time as a Spanish La Liga player in the 2019-2020 season.



FC Barcelona beat Real Betis by three goals to two in the 23rd game of La Liga held in Seville on Monday. Messi provided an assist to Frenkie de Jong (23) and Sergio Busquets (32) and Clement Lenglet (25) who scored the 72nd-minute winner. Barcelona (49 points - 15 wins, 4 ties and 4 losses), which ranks second in the league, is now chasing Real Madrid (52 points). Messi is leading in both goals and assists by scoring 14 goals and providing 11 assists.



The Argentine is the second to join the 10-10 club after Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund (12 goals and 13 assists) among four leagues including La Liga, Premier League, Bundesliga and Serie A. Messi ranked first in the 2017-2018 season with 34 goals and 12 assists and the 2018-2019 season with 36 goals and 13 assists.



