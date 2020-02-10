Living expenses to be provided for those who are isolated or hospitalized. February. 10, 2020 07:52. by Jae-Myung Park jmpark@donga.com.

The Central Disaster Management Headquarters (CDMH) announced Sunday that those who have isolated themselves or been hospitalized due to the new coronavirus can apply for living expenses at a community center nearby from February 17. “The cabinet meeting to be held on February 18 is likely to process a related bill,” said an insider of the CDMH. “Applicants who meet the conditions will be provided with living expenses after the bill pass the cabinet meeting.”



The amount differs based on the number of family members and the period of isolation. If one family member is isolated, living expenses are differently arranged based on the number of family members. A family of four receives 1.23 million won when a family member is isolated for 14 days or more to a month or less. A family of five or more receives the maximum amount (1,475,000 won for those who are isolated for 14 days or more to a month or less). “If a person has a risk of infection such as contacting with a confirmed patient, he/she is isolated for 14 days,” said Vice Health Minister Kim Kang-lip. “We’ve decided to provide emergency living expenses for those who are isolated for 14 days or more.”



Living expenses are calculated based on the number of days for those who are isolated for 13 days or less. For instance, a family of four isolated for 10 days can receive 879,000 won, which is the result of multiplying daily expenses (87,900 won) by the number of days isolated.



Foreigners are also eligible for living expenses. But they are considered as a one-person household regardless of their actual number of family members. “We decided to provide living expenses to foreign nationals as well, as we believe that suspected patients roam around local communities freely,” said the CDMH.



Company employees can receive a paid holiday allowance if they are confirmed to have the Wuhan coronavirus. Businesses provide the allowance to employees based on their daily wage, which would be later subsidized by the government. But the maximum amount the government pays businesses is 130,000 won a day, and business owners should pay for the rest. Isolated and hospitalized employees who receive the allowance cannot apply for the living expenses provided by the government.



한국어