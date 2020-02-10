Pres. Moon encourages ‘normal economic activities’. February. 10, 2020 07:52. tree624@donga.com.

“Although it is a new infectious disease, we have confirmed that it can be managed and overcome in South Korean society,” said South Korean President Moon Jae-in on the Wuhan coronavirus on Sunday.



“Economic activities and consumption for daily lives can be carried out as normal,” said President Moon during his meetings on Sunday with local residents in Jincheon County in North Chungcheong Province and Asan in South Chungcheong Province where South Koreans from Wuhan are temporally staying. However, some criticize the president’s comment for its gap with the reality of the new coronavirus as more confirmed cases have been adding up and some have contracted the virus in third countries.



President Moon encouraged “returning to daily activities” while warning against the weakening of consumer sentiment during his four-hour visits. “As of now, concerns about people’s health and safety have been almost completely resolved,” he said during his visit to the National Human Resources Development Institute in Jincheon County. “I believe those who came from Wuhan have sincerely felt why a country should exist thanks to the government putting its best efforts, as well as local residents’ warm welcome.”



“The resident had a lot of worries in the beginning, but they have started to believe that quarantine facilities may be even safer than other places as the military and the government have done well,” said Lee Si-jong, the Democratic governor of North Chungcheong Province in response to the president’s comment. Due to the concern about viral contraction, President Moon opted to not observe the inside of the quarantine facilities.



