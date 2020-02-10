Netflix’s Kingdom season 2 to be released on March 13. February. 10, 2020 07:53. by Jae-Hee Kim jetti@donga.com.

Season 2 of Netflix’s drama “Kingdom” will be released on March 13 in more than 190 countries worldwide. Kingdom was singled out as the most popular drama among Netflix’s original series in Korea from last year.



“Kingdom,” whose Season 1 was presented in six episodes in January last year, is a story of struggle by the crown prince who fights the zombie “Saengsayeok,” which bites and kills people during the 15th and 16 centuries of the Joseon Dynasty. Season 2 of Kingdom, the first Netflix’ series that has been produced within Korea, had already been decided before Season 1 was released.



The main poster of the Season 2 series showcases scenes of protagonists who have escaped to rooftops to dodge Saengsayeok, whose number has increased exponentially out of control. The 29-second preview vividly describes the images of Crown Prince Lee Chang (starred by Joo Ji-hoon), who risks his own life to save people from zombies, and those of Prime Minister Cho Hak-joo (starred by Ryu Seung-ryong), a greedy power elite, and Seo Bi (starred by Bae Du-na) who endeavors to discover the secret of herbal medicine “saengsacho.”



“The visual images of Saengsayeok, which spread the fever of K-zombie around the world, have become stronger in Season 2, while the scale of the series has significantly expanded from Season 1,” Netflix said. “The series provides exciting stories of the crusade of Lee Chang, who marches towards the capital Hanyang to strike the origin of the zombie epidemics, and struggles around secretive plots that are unfolding at the heart of the Joseon Dynasty.



