Two former prime ministers to have big showdown in Jongno. February. 08, 2020 07:42. by Jun-Il Kim jikim@donga.com.

Hwang Kyo-ahn, chairman of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party, has finally declared his candidacy to run in Seoul’s Jongno district on Friday after going through turns and twists. The bid comes 35 days after he announced a plan on Jan. 3 to run in a highly competitive constituency in the Greater Seoul region at the April 15 general elections. As a “Big Match” between Hwang and Lee Nak-yeon, two former prime ministers, in the upcoming elections has become a reality, the race will be in full swing.



Hwang held a press conference at the party’s headquarters in Yeongdeungpo, Seoul on Friday afternoon. “The election in Jongno will not be a duel between candidates,” the former prime minister said. “I will do my utmost efforts to expand people’s sincere sentiment that the Moon Jae-in administration should be brought to light and spread it to the Greater Seoul region and the entire nation.” On the reason he mulled over the electoral district for the past months, Hwang said, “I had to take into consideration which course of action I should take in the process of forming grand unity among rightist people. I have been cautious in choosing my constituency to run for the elections, but now I will rush forward like a bull.”



The Liberty Korea Party chairman reportedly requested postponement of the party’s nomination committee meeting to Monday next week, but made the decision at the last moment. Some insiders of the party said that Hwang made the decision under heavy pressure, his declaration itself could not generate significant impact.



“I look forward to seeing competition of goodwill for the future of Jongno and the Republic of Korea,” former Prime Minister Lee Nam-yeon said after his competitor’s declaration of candidacy.



한국어