WHO, international developments should be considered, foreign minister says. February. 07, 2020 07:33. by Gi-Jae Han record@donga.com.

On the potential expansion of an entry ban to the Chinese in relation to the Wuhan coronavirus, South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said “additional measures may be considered,” adding that World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations, the effectiveness of the entry ban, and international developments should be taken into consideration.



“The government is exploring future measures by comprehensively considering the spread of the virus within China, international developments and both domestic and overseas quarantine efforts,” said Kang in a press conference on Thursday. She expressed taking a position of prudence for now while leaving the possibility of expanding the entry ban open in the case of increasing confirmed cases in South Korea. Regarding the possibility that the coronavirus may delay Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to South Korea scheduled in the first half of the year, she said, “The agreement on Xi’s visit to the country in the first half of the year is still valid. It will be handled without causing delays in the existing diplomatic timeline.”



To the comment that the Japanese government may take additional retaliatory actions against South Korea as the liquidation of Japanese war criminal companies is imminent according to the South Korean Supreme Court’s compensation ruling on forced labor, Kang said, “Liquidation is a judicial proceeding that cannot be delayed by a government.” She also added, “It won’t be easy for the Japanese government to take additional actions as export regulations are unfair and arbitrary.”



한국어