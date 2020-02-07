Son Heung-min finds the net four games in a row. February. 07, 2020 07:33. by Jae-Yeong Yoo elegant@donga.com.

Son Heung-min, the 27-year-old South Korean winger of Tottenham Hotspur, netted his first penalty shot in England, finding the net for four games in a row. In Round 4 of FA Cup against Southampton, Son earned a penalty kick in the 42nd minute of the second half on Thursday when the game was tied 2-2, before converting the spot kick himself to seal the victory for Hotspur. Starting his decider netted against Norwich City on Jan. 23, the South Korean has been scoring goals in the fourth consecutive match.



Thursday’s goal was his first with a penalty kick since he joined Tottenham. “I was nervous, but I practiced a lot, so I was confident,” said Son in an interview. Indeed, the South Korean has had some bad luck with penalty shots. In March 2018, Son scored a penalty kick in the match against Rochdale, but his goal was annulled for balking, which also earned him a yellow card. In the Korean national team, his penalty score rate stands at an unimpressive 50% (3 out of 6).



Son missed his first penalty shot as member of the national team in March 2015 in a match with New Zealand. The jinx followed him in September 2018 with Costa Rica and in October 2018 with Uruguay. Given this record, it understandably drew a great deal of attention that Jose Mourinho let Son take care of the kick on the threshold of FA Cup. Son told reporters that he had been chosen as kicker before the match, which reflects how much Mourinho trusts Son.



Tottenham’s main striker Harry Kane is currently off the squad owing to his injury. Kane’s ability to sway defenders often allowed Son some space to penetrate and create a chance, but lately the South Korean is being subjected to heavy defense. Son is managing well enough to find himself on a goal-scoring spree.



한국어