Trump acquitted on his impeachment charges. February. 07, 2020 07:34.

On Wednesday (local time), the U.S. Senate voted to acquit President Donald Trump on his charges regarding “Ukraine Scandal,” which put him under impeachment trials. Released of his charges in four months since the House of Representatives launched investigations into his alleged abuse of power and obstruction of justice, Mr. Trump is to focus on his presidency and reelection campaign. The ramifications that caused a serious chasm in public opinion political debate, however, are expected to continue until the presidential elections in November.



A plenary session was convened Wednesday with the entirety of 100 senators present to vote on Mr. President’s charges over abuse of power and obstruction of justice. It marked 134 days since the House launched an investigation on September 24, and 49 days since the impeachment bill was passed in the House on December 18.



The Senate acquitted him 52-48 on the charge of abuse of power and 53-47 on obstruction of justice. At the plenum, 53 Republicans and 47 Democrats participated in the vote, and Mitt Romney was the only Republican who convicted Trump on abuse of power.



“Our country’s victory on the impeachment hoax,” said President Trump after his acquittal was concluded. “The president remains an ongoing threat to American democracy,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi,” adding that Trump remains impeached forever.



