The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus keeps increasing in China. February. 05, 2020 07:54. by Wan-Jun Yun zeitung@donga.com.

The coronavirus outbreak has killed 426 as of Tuesday, up 65 from the previous day. Hong Kong reported its first coronavirus death on Tuesday, confirm‎ing the second death outside mainland China following the Philippines.



The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in China has reached 20,438 on Tuesday, up 3,136 from the previous day. This is the first time that the number of new confirmed cases exceeded 3,000 a day. Amid the biggest daily increase of confirmed case and death toll on Tuesday since the virus was detected, Chinese officials said 2,788 people are currently in critical condition and the mortality rate of coronavirus in Wuhan City, Hubei province, the epicenter of the decease, has exceeded 5%, sparking concerns that the new virus’ fatality rate will continue to grow.



According to Ming Pao Daily News of Hong Kong, a 39-year-old man, who contracted the virus after travelling to Wuhan, died Tuesday while being treated since he was confirmed to have coronavirus on Friday. Hong Kong announced on Monday that it will close all border checkpoints with mainland China except for two, but Hong King citizens are calling for the full closure of border with mainland China.



