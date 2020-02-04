Kansas City Chiefs win their first Super Bowl in 50 years. February. 04, 2020 07:54. by Kyu-In Hwang kini@donga.com.

The Kansas City Chiefs were trailing by 10 points with 6:14 remaining until the end of the game. When defeat seemed certain, Kansan City Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes hit a 5-yard touchdown pass to Damien Williams, signaling a comeback. The Chiefs scored again to close the gap to 17-20.



Another 3:30 minutes later, Damien Williams caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes with 2:44 left on the clock. Williams was close to step out of bounds but managed to get the ball in the end zone. The touchdown put the Chiefs ahead 23-20.



The San Francisco 49ers seemed to be in panic. Williams once again broke off a 38-yard touchdown run to help his team beat the 49ers 31-20.



The 54th Super Bowl held on Sunday at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida was a stage set for the rookie Mahomes.



Mahomes was arguably chosen as the Super Bowl MVP for throwing two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter. The 2019 NFL MVP, who is 24 years, four months and 16 days old, has become the youngest NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP



Patrick Lavon Mahomes ll is his full name. His father Patrick Mahomes Sr. was a professional pitcher, who played for MLB clubs, including the Minnesota Twins, for 11 years since 1992. Taking after his father, Mahomes is capable of pitching fastballs of up to 153km/h.



The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback also has fast feet. He finished with 29 rushing yards, including a rushing touchdown in the first quarter. Mahomes led his team to the Super Bowl by racing for a team-high 53 yards at the American Football Conference Championship two weeks ago.



Kansas City had their first Vince Lombardi Trophy in 50 years with their victory at the Super Bowl in 1970. San Francisco had a chance to tie the record for the most wins (six) but came up short.



한국어