‘Parasite’ wins two BAFTA awards. February. 04, 2020 07:55. by Seo-Hyun Lee baltika7@donga.com.

One week ahead of the Academy Awards, Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite” has won two prizes at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards in London on Sunday.



“Parasite” won Foreign Language Film at the BAFTA Film Awards, becoming the second Korean film to receive the award following Park Chan-wook’s “The Handmaiden” in 2018, and Best Original Screenplay.



“I think our team, me included, has come the longest way to be here tonight,” said Director Bong in his acceptance speech for Film Not in the English Language. “This film would not have been possible without the great actors who performed the perfect cast ensemble for this film.” Accepting Original Screenplay, the South Korean director said, “I once again would like to thank my amazing actors who actualized the dialogue and scenes that I wrote. I really believe that their body language and expressions are truly the universal language.”



The South Korean movie had been nominated for Best Film and Best Direction as well, but Sam Mendes’ “1917” took the prizes. “1917” took home seven prizes in total including Best Direction, Best Production Design and Best Cinematography. Joaquin Phoenix won Best Actor for his role as “Joker” while Renee Zellweger won Best Actress for her role as Judy Garland in “Judy.”



Founded in 1947, the BAFTA is considered the most honorable British awards and has great influence on the Oscars. “Parasite” also received the prize for the best original screenplay at the Writers Guild of America Awards and another at the Art Directors Guild Awards. The South Korean film is nominated for six Oscars, which are Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Production Design, Best Film Editing and Best Foreign Language Film. The 92nd Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby Theater on Sunday local time.



