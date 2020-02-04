Pianist Won Jae-yeon to have a recital in Seoul. February. 03, 2020 07:56. gustav@donga.com.

Pianist Won Jae-yeon, 32, only existed in rumors for the past three years. After winning the 2nd prize and the Audience Prize at the 2017 Ferruccio Busoni International Piano Competition, Won has been praised as a performer with his own style. Now he will perform for the audience in Seoul. He will have a recital at the IBK Chamber Hall at the Seoul Arts Center on Feb. 13, performing Beethoven’s Sonata No.13 “Quasi una fantasia,” Piano Sonata No. 30, Mozart’s Fantasia in C minor, and Beethoven’s Sonata No. 32.



For the past three years, Won went around the world, looking for a master, who can help him improve his performance. Last year, he came to see pianist Maria Joao Pires, who lives deep in a mountain in Portugal.



“I was taught by her with four other young pianists,” Won said. “What I learned from her is not piano skills but how to broaden my perspective of the world and arts.”



Beethoven’s Sonata No. 13, one of the music on his program, is rarely performed by pianists. “Entering his middle period, Beethoven made bold attempts in this sonata,” the 31-year-old pianist said. It was the first sonata in the manner of a fantasy.”



Mozart’s Fantasia in C minor and Beethoven’s Sonata No. 32 will be performed following Beethoven’s Sonata No. 13. “Mozart’s Fantasia and Beethoven’s Sonata No. 32 are impressive that they have the gloomy opening that starts with the diminished seventh chord,” he said.



He described Beethoven’s Sonata No. 32 a music heading towards heaven from hell. “The opening is intense like hell and the G major in the middle is like the ladder between the two. It feels like I’m climbing that ladder towards an eternal salvation,” he said. “I’m working hard to make the audience feel the same as they listen to my performance.”



