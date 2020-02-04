38-year-old Buttigieg emerges as potent Democratic candidate. February. 03, 2020 07:57. yeah@donga.com.

With the U.S. presidential primary race kicking off, Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Michael Bloomberg, and Andrew Yang are garnering as much attention as former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders, the top two presidential candidates from the Democratic Party.



In January last year, Buttigieg, at the age of 37, announced his candidacy for presidential elections as the youngest one to achieve the feat in the American history. The Harvard-educated former mayor of South Bend served as an intelligence officer in the U.S. War in Afghanistan, and he is increasingly popular among centrist White voters thanks to his impeccable credentials. In a survey from last month in New Hampshire where the primary is starting on Feb. 11, Buttigieg earned the second biggest approval at 17% following Senator Bernie Sanders (29%). His relatively short stint as administrator and his sexual orientation are cited as his weakness.



Andrew Yang, who pledged to offer 1,000 dollars every month to alleviate disparity of wealth, is wooed by both Biden and Sanders as Yang’s endorsement on either of the two candidates can instantly nudge the neck-and-neck competition into an easy win for one side.



