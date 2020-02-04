Super Bowl ticket prices are nearing $9,000. February. 01, 2020 07:59. yesbro@donga.com.

Will Kansas City clinch the championship title in half a century? Or will San Francisco tie the record for most wins?



The National Football League (NFL) championship, dubbed Super Bowl, will be held at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida at 8:30 a.m. on Monday (KST). This biggest sports event in the U.S. is drawing more attention than ever as the two teams with much interesting stories will face off against each other. The Kansas City Chiefs, which has a thirst for championship, and the San Francisco 49ers will vie for the Vince Lombardi Trophy.



Kansas City have waited since 1970 when it first won the championship of the Super Bowl, whose first event began in 1967. The New York Jets have not won a title since it clinched the title in 1969, the longest championship drought followed by Kansas City. On the other hand, San Francisco have five Super Bowl wins since its first one in 1981. If the 49ers beat Kansas City this time, the team will tie the New England Patriots and the Pittsburg Steelers for most Super Bowl wins.



The ticket price for the Super Bowl is soaring as Kansas City fans have been waiting for this moment for a long time. The Super Bowl ticket prices range from 4,220 U.S. dollars to 60,000 dollars. According to online ticket booking site SeatGeek, however, an average resale price of the Super Bowl ticket is 7,963 dollars as of Friday, up 60% from 4,972 dollars of last year. The New England- Seattle tickets in 2015 had the highest average resale price of 9,723 dollars, the most expensive sports ticket price in the history of U.S. professional sports.



The cost to air a commercial during the Super Bowl has gone up as well. The average cost of a 30-second commercial during the Super Bowl has risen to 5.6 million dollars, up 5.7% from last year’s 5.3 million dollars. For this year’s sports event, U.S. President Donald Trump and Michael Bloomberg’s presidential campaign have secured 60-second spots. They reportedly spent over 10 million dollars each to purchase the 60-second spots.



