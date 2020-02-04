‘Reforming prosecution is more important that anything,’ says Moon. February. 01, 2020 08:00. tree624@donga.com,jhk85@donga.com.

“The Criminal Investigation Agency of High-Ranking Officials is especially meaningful because the prosecution in the past failed to right its wrongs,” said South Korean President Moon Jae-in after receiving a report on the follow-up measures to reform authorities on Friday. He showed his will to speed up the process of setting up the investigation agency within July this year while criticizing prosecutors who brought a charge to incumbent and former Cheong Wa Dae advisors.



“Reforming the prosecution is more important than anything,” said Moon after receiving a report from Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun, Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae and Public Administration and Security Minister Jin Young on follow-up measures to overhaul high-ranking officials.



“I will establish a task force to set up the investigation agency under the prime minister’s office,” said Chung in a statement right after his report to the president. “The task force will provide supports to establish the agency in July.” On adjusting law enforcement investigation rights, Chung said he would separate the police into the national police and the local police to prevent the organization from becoming too big or abusing the power.



Moon’s prosecution reform remarks show his will to prevent any delays in establishing the investigation agency in order to hold prosecutors in check. “Crimes of the prosecution will be exposed once the agency launches investigation,” said Presidential Secretary Choi Kang-wook when he was prosecuted.



