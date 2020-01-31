Unpublished works of Hwang Byung-ki to be released in LP format. January. 31, 2020 08:14. imi@donga.com.

An unpublished work of Hwang Byung-ki, South Korea’s acclaimed master of gayageum, will be released on the second anniversary of his death on Jan. 31.



Hwang’s fifth gayageum album titled “Dalhanopigom” will be produced in the LP format on Feb. 6 by record label C&L Music. It was first released in the form of CD back in 2007. The new album includes a bonus track titled “Chimhyangmu,” which is an unaccompanied gayageum solo by Hwang, as well as the existing tracks, such as Dalhanopigom, Clock Tower, and Recommendation.



The LP version of Dalhanopigom was mixed down, which refers to combining the signals from the tracks of gayageum, janggu, and oral sound onto a master tape, in order to create a sound suitable for LP, the record label said. There will be a memorial performance around the second anniversary of Hwang’s death, reexamining and retranslating some of Hwang’s works.



On Feb 6, the society for the preservation of Hwang Byung-ki’s works will hold a gayageum sanjo (free-style solo) performance by Park Hyun-sook at the National Gugak Center.



