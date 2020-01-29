Moon calls for strong measures against Wuhan pneumonia outbreak. January. 29, 2020 07:26. tree624@donga.com.

Speaking on Wuhan pneumonia during his visit to the National Medical Center on Tuesday, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said the government should respond swiftly and firmly to the point where it is considered excessive. The National Medical Center is currently treating the second patient who has been diagnosed with the new coronavirus.



“We need to allay the fears of the public,” said President Moon. “Three steps should be taken to that end: Check everyone who did not display any symptoms at the airport after arriving from Wuhan, treat those with symptoms in quarantine and publicize all the information alongside preemptive measures.”



The South Korean presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said it would follow up with some 3,000 people who arrived from Wuhan between Jan. 14 and 23 January. While more agents have been assigned to the 1339 call center, status update meeting presided by Lee Jin-seok, head of the State Affairs Office, will be held every day.



