Pop sensation Billie Eilish dominates the 2020 Grammys. January. 28, 2020

American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish swept the four biggest prizes at the 62nd Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday - song of the year, record of the year, album of the year and best new artist. The 18-year-old is the first artist who achieved the feat in 39 years since Christopher Cross did in 1981. She also took home best pop vocal album, for a total of five Grammys. Eilish’s second concert in Seoul is scheduled on August 23.



Since her debut in 2015, Eilish has drawn much attention with her music videos, fashion, lyrics and melodies that were inspired by horror movies and nightmares.



She famously writes all her songs together with her brother, Finneas O'Connell. “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” and “Bad Guy” from her first album, which was released last year, were hugely popular in Korea. With Finneas picking up five trophies, the duo took home a total of 10 awards in seven categories. He won producer, non-classical and engineered album, non-classical for “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”



Meanwhile, performing “Old Town Road” alongside American rapper Lil Nas X, 21, South Korean boy band BTS has become the first Korean group to perform at the Grammys.



The “Old Town Song” charted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 for 19 weeks, becoming the longest-running number one in history. RM, the leader of the Korean group, released a remix of the song last July.



