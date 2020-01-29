BTS attends Grammy Awards riding Hyundai SUV Nexo. January. 28, 2020 08:48. by Do-Hyong Kim dodo@donga.com.

K-pop sensation BTS attended the 62nd Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, riding Hyundai’s hydrogen fuel cell-powered SUV Nexo on Sunday (local time). The K-pop act’s appearance at the most prestigious music awards show in the U.S., riding the Nexo, marked the beginning of Hyundai’s new hydrogen campaign in partnership with BTS.



BTS has been elevated to “Global Brand Ambassador for Hyundai Motor” from “Global Brand Ambassador for the Palisade.” Hyundai will promote its new hydrogen campaign with BTS under the slogan, “Because of You.” The South Korean car maker is planning to start its global hydrogen campaign in full swing, which is about promoting the eco-friendliness and sustainability of the future clean energy hydrogen.



Starting from next month, Hyundai Motor will unveil, one by one, eight videos on its social network pages. In the videos, members of BTS will deliver their messages for the environment, which we should protect for future generations. Hyundai Motor is scheduled to hold an event on water, the source of hydrogen energy, where its customers and BTS participate together, and another large-scale offline event, where millennials exchange their opinions on hydrogen energy.



