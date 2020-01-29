Son ends 46-day dry spell with a score. January. 28, 2020 09:10. by Won-Hong Lee bluesky@donga.com.

South Korean forward Son Heung-min has ended his scoring draught with the season’s 11th goal. He headed in the 79th-minute winner on Thursday when the score was tied one-one in a 2019-2020 England Premier League (EPL) match against Norwich City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. When Dele Alli’s shoot was blocked by a defender and rose high, Son nodded it in at the back post.



It was the first win for Tottenham, which has had a dry spell (2 ties and 2 losses) for the last four matches in 2020. It now stands at nine wins, seven ties and eight losses (score: 34), ranking the sixth. It scores the same as Wolverhampton with eight wins, 10 ties and five losses, but Tottenham (+6) defeated Wolverhampton (+2) in goal points.



It was Son’s first score in 46 days since his much-lauded goal against Burnley in the Premier League on December 8. He remained silent in seven matches after he had kicked the chest of a Chelsea player on December 23 and was suspended for three games. Tottenham manager José Mourinho tried to boost his morale a day before the Thursday match, saying, “Son will score a goal one day, and that will be tomorrow.”



Son scored a goal as Mourinho had expected. "(The drought) was very tough for me. Therefore I tried to be calm and work for the team,” he said. “At the last minute, the ball came to me." Tottenham will match against Southampton in FA Cup on Sunday.



