Maryland State Assembly adopts resolution honoring Ryu Gwan-sun. January. 23, 2020 07:32. by Bo-Mi Im bom@donga.com.

The Global Hanin reported that the Maryland State Assembly in the U.S. has unanimously adopted a resolution that officially recognizes Ryu Gwan-sun, a then-16-year-old Korean activist who fought for her nation’s independence from Japanese colonial rule, marking the 100th anniversary of her death. The resolution was proposed by Chinese-American Senate Susan Lee and Korean-American House Delegate Mark Chang, each to the state Senate and House of Delegates. The resolution marks the 100th anniversary of the March 1st Movement – series of demonstrations for Korean national independence from Japan – and honors Ryu Gwan-sun’s commitment to national freedom by leading peaceful demonstrations.



The adoption of the resolution was the result of an active petition by South Koreans in the State of Maryland, according to the Global Hanin. “I am happy that Ryu Gwan-sun’s commitment to freedom and democracy is highlighted by the resolution,” said Park Chung-ki, former administrative patent judge of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Ahn Byung-yun, minister counselor at the South Korea Embassy in the U.S., and Linda Han, the president of the Global Hanin, received awards for their contribution at the event.



Korean American Day is the day to commemorate Jan 13, 1903 when first Korean immigrants arrived in Hawaii. Since the bill to declare the day was passed by the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives in 2005, events to mark the day are held across the U.S. every year.



