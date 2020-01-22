Woo Ha-ram eyes on first Olympic medal as a Korean diver. January. 22, 2020 07:49. by Bae-Jung Kim wanted@donga.com.

“Future of South Korea’s springboard diving” Woo Ha-ram (22) spoke of his wish to win a medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in an interview with the Dong-A Ilbo at the Jincheon National Training Center in North Chungcheong Province on Tuesday. After winning the 2020 selection contest for the Korean national squad in December, Woo has been maintaining the best condition at the training center even though it is off-season.



He moved into 3-meter springboard diving and 10-meter platform diving finals at the World Aquatics Championship in Gwangju in July last year. Now he is preparing for the Olympics with for the long haul.



Woo is eyeing on the first Olympics medal as a Korean diver in Tokyo. After winning four medals at the 2014 Incheon Asian Games, he advanced into the finals (10-meter platform diving) for the first time as a Korean diver at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. His performance improved every time he participated in major events, given that he ranked fourth in 3-meter springboard diving at the 2019 World Aquatics Championship in Gwangju. Therefore, his proclamation to win a medal is well-founded.



His strength is a high jump enabled by the robust lower body. Good jumps are a prerequisite for delicate techniques because it gives more time until reaching the water. Another strength of his is an ability to control his condition even though he is at a young age.



“Athletes must show the best technique without making a mistake regardless of their condition at Olympic Games,” Woo said. “I’ve been repeatedly practicing diving to prevent mistakes.”



