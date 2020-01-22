Competitors of ‘Parasite’ to premiere in S. Korea. January. 22, 2020 07:50. by Seo-Hyun Lee baltika7@donga.com.

As “Parasite” received six nominations at the 92nd Academy Awards, interest in the films to compete against the South Korean movie is growing. Those that haven’t been released in South Korea will premiere in February, the month of the Academy Awards. Movie lovers will be able to re-watch some of the nominees that were released in South Korean theaters but are no longer available or enjoy a preview before the official premieres of others.



“Jojo Rabbit,” one of the 10 Best Picture nominees, will premiere on February 5. It is a black comedy directed by Taika Waititi who has a solid fan base in South Korea for his “Thor: Ragnarok.” It is a story about a 10-year-old boy living with his mother and his imaginative friend “Hitler” as World War II was nearing the end. Jojo’s mom is played by Scarlett Johansson who took a leading female role in “Marriage Story” – another Best Picture nominee.



Another movie to pay attention to is “Little Women,” which was nominated for six Academy Awards such as Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Costume Design. The movie recreation of the classic novel written by Louisa May Alcott featuring the growth of four sisters with very different personalities will become available in theaters on February 12.



Director Sam Mendes’ “1917,” which is considered to be a very strong candidate for the Best Picture award, will premiere on February 19. The 10-time nominated film describes a desperate attempt by Tom Blake and Will Schofield to cross over a battlefield where all communication network were destroyed by the German army to deliver a British General’s message to call off a planned attack.



