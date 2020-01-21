Hyundai Wia begins mass production of e-LSD. January. 21, 2020 07:26. bjk@donga.com.

Hyundai Wia, a local automotive parts manufacturer, said Monday that it will start a mass production of (electronic Limited Slip Differential (e-LSD) as the first Korean company to do so.



The e-LSD helps stabilize the driving experience by allocating the right amounts of driving force to wheels, depending on different types of surface and driving conditions. When the car is driving straightforward, the e-LSD will provide the same amount of driving power to both sides of wheels, but when the car is making a drastic cornering or one side of the wheels are floundering in a swamp, the device will concentrate more power on the side of wheels that need a bigger force.



Hyundai Wia’s e-LSD is designed to detect the subtle changes in the amount of pressure generated from inside the car and respond to them withiin 0.25 second. Now, the South Korean auto parts company is capable of producing e-LSD for both front-wheeled and rear-wheeled vehicles.



Hyundai Wia is planning to produce 60,000 e-LSDs each year at its Changwon plant, which will be imbedded in Hyundai’s new SUV model Genesis GV 80.



