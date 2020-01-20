‘The Notorious’ McGregor comes back to UFC in welterweight. January. 20, 2020 08:05. by Bae-Jung Kim wanted@donga.com.

“The Notorious” Conor McGregor waiting for his first fight in 15 months praised UFC veteran “Cowboy” Donald Cerrone at a press conference on Thursday, saying, “He’s earned my respect through his activity.” But McGregor’s confidence to win was no less than before. He did not seem bothered by analysis that he may be at disadvantage against Cerrone as he is 10-centimeter shorter than his opponent, which is typically expected in a fight like this where McGregor would fight in the welterweight (170 pounds), instead of his usual lightweight (155 pounds).



The Irish even said, “It will end in a KO.” It sure wasn’t a bluff. McGregor finished Cerrone via a 40-second TKO in the first round in UFC 246's main event Sunday in Las Vegas.



McGregor had Cerrone back off and clinch up with a left punch in full force immediately after the fight started. He did not waste time even during a clinch where most fighters take it as a chance to “rest.” After he pushed Cerrone’s face with his shoulders and did the damage, McGregor pulled back and rocked the opponent with a left kick and a knee kick. The match ended with “The Notorious” pounding Cerrone on the ground. Cerrone’s face was heavily swollen as if he has just finished a five-round fight, though the match only lasted 40 seconds.



With the win against “Cowboy,” McGregor has become the first fighter who has KO wins in the featherweight, lightweight, and welterweight divisions. Against this backdrop, his rematch against UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who defeated McGregor 15 months ago, is highly likely to happen.



한국어