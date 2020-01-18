S. Korean U-23 football team to face Jordan in the quarterfinal. January. 18, 2020 08:54. by Won-Hong Lee bluesky@donga.com.

South Korean U-23 football team, under the leadership of Coach Kim Hak-beom, will face Jordan in their quarterfinal match of the AFC U-23 Championship (Asian Olympic qualifying tournament) at Thammasat Stadium in Rangsit, Thailand at 7: 15 p.m. on Sunday.



Jordan reached the knockout stage as a Group D runner-up after claiming a 1-1 draw against the United Arab Emirates. Jordanian midfielder Omar Hani, 21, is good at quick attacks and passes. Hani, who is currently playing for Cyprus’ APOEL FC, was involved in two out of three goals scored by Jordan during the championship. South Korea will have to keep an eye on Hani in order to win the match.



Stamina of players is likely to act as a variable in the match since the temperature in Thailand is forecast to reach 35 degrees Celsius on Sunday. Coach Kim has saved the stamina of his players by regularly replacing them. In addition, Oh Se-hoon and Jeong Woo-young, who showed below-par performance in the beginning of the tournament, are now regaining their form. The South Korean squad also has a variety of offense options, including Lee Dong-jun and Oh Se-hoon, who both scored two goals during the tournament.



한국어