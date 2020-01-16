‘Fairy in red pants’ meets ‘master of control’. January. 16, 2020 07:39. by Hong-Gu Kang windup@donga.com.

The “winner in red pants,” Kim Sei-young will play a round with MLB legends Greg Maddux and Tom Glavine at the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions 2020 (1.2-million-dollar prize) in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, the United States on Thursday when the 2020 LPGA Tour kicks off.



Unlike other tours, this year’s event will be a pro-am tournament that involves 87 players including celebrities and amateurs as well as 26 professional golfers who won the 2018 and 2019 seasons although separate course records will be kept. Professional golfers will play using a 72-hole stroke-play for four days without a cut whereas a modified Stableford scoring system will be used for amateurs.



Stableford scoring system assigns different points to eagle, birdie, par, bogey and double bogey, and a player with the highest score wins the tournament. Unlike the standard Stableford, which gives one, two, three and four points to bogey, par, birdie and eagle respectively, the modified Stableford scoring system awards five to eagle, eight to whole in one and 10 points to double eagle (albatross), which will encourage aggressive and interesting play.



한국어