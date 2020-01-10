Pre. Moon to send Lunar New Year presents to 14,000 people. January. 11, 2020 09:21. tree624@donga.com.

The presidential office Cheong Wa Dae announced on Friday that South Korean President Moon Jae-in will send presents of regional specialties to 14,000 South Koreans to patriots, veterans, and vulnerable persons for the upcoming Lunar New Year on January 25.



The presents are composed of rice cake for the traditional soup to be eaten during the holiday from Bongha Village near Gimhae, “Leegangju,” traditional soju made with pear and ginger from Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, and traditional sweets from Yangyang, Gangwon Province. In 2017, Cheong Wa Dae considered rice grown with ducks that replace pesticides from Bongha Village, but it was excluded at the end as the president wished to postpone the item of significance to a later event.



This year’s presents will be sent to those who worked to prevent the spread of African Swine Fever, the family members of the late firefighters who passed away from a helicopter crash, persons who dealt with Japan’s export regulations, officials in charge of the 2019 ASEAN–Republic of Korea Commemorative Summit, those who work in the senior and social welfare fields. In addition, elders in various fields who contributed to national and social development, the family members of patriots and veterans, and the persons killed or wounded for a righteous cause.



한국어