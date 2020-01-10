‘Parasite’ to be made as TV series on HBO. January. 11, 2020 08:22. imi@donga.com.

Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite” will be remade as a TV series in the U.S. “It has been practically agreed that ‘Parasite’ will be made as an HBO TV series,” said a source from CJ ENM, an investor-distributor of the film, on Friday. An official announcement will be made after the Academy Awards on February 9.



HBO is a U.S.-based paid cable channel that has produced globally-popular series, such as “Game of Thrones” and “Chernobyl.” Adam McKay who directed “The Big Short” and “Vice” will co-produce with Bong and CJ ENM will join as a chief producer. The director position has not been decided yet.



“I get contacted a lot for making a TV series based on ‘Parasite.’ I think it will be quite interesting to tell an untold story about each character,” Bong said in October last year. Among those that showed interest was Netflix.



McKay who will co-produce is known to be a big fan of “Parasite.” “It’s immediately one of the greatest cinematic statements on the cult of capitalism ever made,” he wrote on his social media account after watching the film before its premiere in the U.S.



Another movie by Bong’s, “Snowpiercer,” will be also made as a TV series under the same title and broadcasted on U.S. cable channel TBS in spring this year.



한국어