Park Hang-seo’s Team Vietnam ready to build new legacy. January. 10, 2020 07:53. by Yun-Cheol Jeong trigger@donga.com.

“The preparations are perfect, both physically and mentally. We will squarely pass the round of group league,” Park Hang-seo, the Korean head coach leading the Vietnamese national football team, said in a press conference in Thailand before the opening of 2020 AFC U-23 Championship, the final Asian qualifier round for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. “I know we are called the dark horse of the championship. We won’t lower our guard as every team is strong,” added Park.



Making a way to their first Olympic competition, Vietnam is put under Group D of the AFC U-23 Championship along with UAE, Jordan, and North Korea. Vietnam will have their first group league match against the United Arab Emirates in Buriram, Thailand, at 7:15 p.m. on Friday.



The United Arab Emirates and Jordan are the biggest barrier for Vietnam to advance to the next round by ranking in the second at least out of four competitors. Park and his A-team boast a record of defeating both teams in Asian Cup and World Cup qualifier round. “We have lots of experience with Middle East teams, so we know them well enough,” said the South Korean.



