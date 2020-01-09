Samsung’s 5G-based telecom equipment to be installed in BMW’s EV. January. 09, 2020 07:49. by Keun-Hyung Yoo noel@donga.com.

A 5G-based telematics control unit (TCU) jointly developed by Samsung Electronics and its affiliate Harman will be equipped in BMW’s electric vehicles (EV).



At the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) held at the Las Vegas Convention Center in the U.S., Samsung Electronics said on Wednesday that its 5G TCU will be installed in BMW’s all-electric vehicle iNEXT, which is scheduled to be mass produced from 2021. The South Korean tech giant’s 2016 acquisition of Harman, a global leader in car audio and automotive supplies, is creating a synergistic effect in the automotive sector. Automotive is one of Samsung’s key growth drivers that Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong has been pushing forward.



Samsung has showcased its 5G-supported TCU technology at the CES 2020. The 5G-enabled TCU is capable of sending large chunks of data to vehicles in real time and provides a variety of connected car services. While driving, drivers will be able to download high-resolution videos and maps in real time and have a video conference.



“Harman is seeing a 10% increase in its automotive revenue every year,” said Park Jong-hwan, vice president and chief of Samsung Electronics’ automotive division. “Harman will be a global leader in 5G TCU.”



Following winning an order for supplying digital cockpits to Chinese EV manufacturer Beijing Electric Vehicle (BJEV) in April last year, Harman is expanding its automotive business sector while supplying car audio to Hyundai’s Genesis GV80 to be released this month.



