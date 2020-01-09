‘Parasite’ nominated for the Producers Guild of America Award. January. 09, 2020 07:49. abro@donga.com.

“Parasite” directed by Bong Joon-ho, which won the Golden Glove Award for the best foreign language film, has been nominated for the Producers Guild of America Award. The PGA award, along with the Golden Glove Awards, is known to “predict” the winders of the Academy Awards, which will be held on February 9.



According to IndieWire on Tuesday (local time), the South Korean movie has been nominated together with other leading movie titles, such as “1917” by Sam Mendes, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” by Quentin Tarantino and “Joker” by Todd Philips. “1917” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” won the Drama Motion Picture and Best Script Award, respectively, at the Golden Globe Awards. “Joker” claimed the Golden Lion award in the Venice international film festival in September last year.



“Since its inception in 1990, the PGA has predicted 21 of the 30 winners of the Academy Award for Best Picture,” says IndieWire, implying that PGA awards are often considered as a bellwether for the Oscars.



