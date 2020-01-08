Radioactive materials detected in Japanese mascara and eyeliners. January. 08, 2020 07:55. wizi@donga.com.

Radioactive materials have been detected in popular Japanese mascara and eyeliner products, prompting the South Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety to suspend the sales and order the return of those products.



The ministry announced on Tuesday that thorium and uranium have been detected in seven mascara and three liner products manufactured by Japanese cosmetics company Furofushi and imported and distributed by ITVEX International.



Although an extremely small amount of radioactive materials has been detected in the products, they have been pulled off the market as radioactive materials are banned from being used in cosmetics products. The annual dose limit for a member of the public is 1mSv. “With the detected dose of radioactive materials being too low, those who have used the products don’t have the risk of radiation exposure,” said a ministry official.



Consumers who purchased the products can return them to the importer or the place of purchase. The ministry, together with the Korea Customs Service and the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission, said it will strengthen the monitoring of imported cosmetics during customs clearance. If radioactive materials are detected in the process, the ministry will order a temporary suspension of sales and collect the products in question for inspection.



