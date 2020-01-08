Son expresses regret over game ban. January. 08, 2020 07:55. by Won-Hong Lee bluesky@donga.com.

Asked about the red card he received late last year, Tottenham forward Song Heung-min said, “It is not something I expected. it was painful. I will try and learn something from these situations.”



In an interview with Daily Mail on Tuesday, the South Korean said, “I am glad to be back, It was very painful to watch the team playing home and away on Boxing Day and New Year's Day.”



Son kicked out at a Chelsea player on December 23 in a Premier League game and received a red card and a three-match ban. It was his third red card of the year following the ones he was shown in May at Bournemouth and in November at Everton.



Son returned on Sunday for the FA Cup third round against Middlesbrough FC, which competes in the second tier of English football. However, he scored no goal, and the match ended in a 1-1 draw.



“Harry is one of the most important players in the team and I don't want to see someone injured, especially your team-mate,” said Son when asked about the two-month absence of Spurs striker Harry Kane due to a hamstring injury. “We have other players who can play as a striker,” Son said. “It is the gaffer's choice. Every player should be ready and every player should be ready to fight and compete.”



