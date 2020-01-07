MIRV speculated as Pyongyang’s ‘new strategic weapon’. January. 07, 2020 07:52. by Dong-Joo Cho, Ji-Hoon Lee djc@donga.com,easyhoon@donga.com.

An analysis from the South Korean intelligence authorities suggests that the “new strategic weapon” that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un mentioned during the plenum at the end of last year might be an MIRV, a term that stands for multi independently targetable reentry vehicle. They added that the “shocking action” portended by Kim will likely be taken by putting an end to the moratorium his regime promised on its nuclear and missile test launches.



This is the gist of an analysis reported to the Intelligence Committee of the National Assembly regarding the fifth plenum meeting of the North Korean Workers’ Party, which was presided over by the North Korean leader from Saturday to Tuesday, according to a Monday announcement of Rep. Lee Eun-jae of the Liberty Korea Party. According to the lawmaker, the intelligence authorities are of the view that the North has continuously developed the cutting-edge technologies for ICBMs and SLBMs, and that the communist regime might unveil its new strategic weapon MIRV once its relations with Washington begin to sour. During the plenum, Kim said the world will soon see “a new strategic weapon,” a proclamation apparently meant to be heard by Washington.



“The plenum meeting shows the North’s defiance against denuclearization and its intention to reinforce nuclear deterrence,” said Seoul’s intelligence authorities in an undisclosed report, suggesting that Pyongyang has expressed its stance to reject the notion of a trade between sanctions-lifting and denuclearization. About the goal of building national defense, Lee said the North won’t go so far as to make such incendiary remarks against Washington as preemptive strikes while keeping the posture of mobilization of nuclear deterrence.



