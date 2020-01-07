‘Parasite’ wins best foreign film at Golden Globe Awards. January. 07, 2020 07:52. by Seo-Hyun Lee baltika7@donga.com.

Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite” has had the honor of winning the Golden Globe for Best Foreign-language Film. This is the first time that Korean content won an award at the Golden Globes, which honor the best films and TV shows. “Parasite” has proved that Korean films can find success in the Hollywood by winning a Golden Globe following the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival.



The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which presents the Golden Globes, announced “Parasite” as the winner of the Golden Globe Award for Best Foreign-language Film on Sunday (local time). Other nominees for the Best Foreign-Language Film included “Pain And Glory” by Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar, “The Farewell,” and “Les Misérables.”



“Once you overcome the one-inch-tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films,” said Bong Joon-ho in his acceptance speech. “I think we use only one language: the cinema.”



Bong’s “Parasite” had two other Golden Globe nominations including Best Director and Best Screenplay but lost those nominations. Sam Mendes took home the Best Director Award for 1917 and Quentin Tarantino won Best Screenplay for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”



With Parasite winning a Golden Globe, eyes are on whether it will have the honor at the Oscars, which will be held on Feb. 9 (local time). “Parasite” has been nominated as Best International Feature Film and Best Original Song in preliminary voting and HFPA members will vote on next Monday for final Oscar nominations for all awards, including Best Director and Best Screenplay.



