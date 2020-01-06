New Galaxy lineup to be launched on Feb 11 in U.S.. January. 06, 2020 07:45. by Hyoun-Soo Kim kimhs@donga.com.

Samsung Electronics plans to launch the “Unpacked” event to reveal new products after its Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Fold series in the U.S. on February 11.



The South Korean electronics giant said on Sunday that invitations to the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event to be held at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco in February were sent out to global media companies, key partners, and developers. The invitation video features two a’s in the Galaxy logo being replaced by quadrangles. Mobile industry experts suspect that the first rectangle signifies the Galaxy S series and the second square refers to a foldable phone in the shape resembling a clamshell.



Major foreign media predict that the new lineup following the Galaxy S10 series will be named Galaxy S20 (6.2-inch) with additional models based on screen sizes and specifications, such as Galaxy S20 Plus (6.7-inch) and Galaxy S20 Ultra (tentatively named, 6.9-inch).



The highlight of the upcoming event will be Samsung’s foldable phone that opens and closes like a clam. The foldable phone, whose exterior design was revealed at the Samsung Developer Conference 2019, is known to be folded into a wallet-like square and unfolded into a 6.7-inch screen.



Samsung is reportedly working with luxury designer brand Tom Brown for its product design. The price of the basic model is expected to be set between 1.5 million to two million won.



